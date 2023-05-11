Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on May 15, 2023

THE COLONY, Texas, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 15, 2023, after market close.

Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brett Johnston, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company's financial results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-855-327-6837 or 1-631-891-4304. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest’s website at http://investors.qrhc.com/.

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Quest Resources investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The replay passcode is 10021868. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023, and continuing through 11:59 PM ET on Monday, May 29, 2023.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation
Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC - Joe Noyons • 817.778.8424

