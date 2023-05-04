Two Day Greenwich Concours to Feature Alfa Romeo, Pre-War Cars, Supercars, Race Cars and more

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 4, 2023

Sunday's traditional Concours d'Elegance features a selection of the world's best classic luxury and sports cars while the new Saturday Concours de Sport will host later model sports and supercars

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwich Concours returns to Roger Sherman Baldwin Park June 3 and 4, 2023 for a two-day celebration of automobiles of all types. The Saturday Concours de Sport will feature classes such as Racing Legends of Lime Rock, RADwood Street Cars Built for the Track, Cars of Greenwich Avenue and a two-day supercar celebration. Sunday's Concours d'Elegance will host classes such as Pre- and Post-War Alfa Romeo, East Coast Coachbuilder's Classics, Class of '63 and the Cars of Wayne Carini, this year's Grand Marshal.

"The Greenwich Concours has deep roots in this community, and we are looking forward to honoring that again in 2023 as we return to a 2-day format," said Vice Chairman, Concours Group Matt Orendac. "Some of the region's best automobiles will be on display, brought out by enthusiasts of all types. If you like cars, we'll have something for you."

During Saturday's Concours de Sport, guests will see iconic cars such as the 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4, 1991 Mercedes-Benz 190E 16V-2.5 Evolution II, 1970 Nissan Fairlady 432 and 1961 Porsche 356B (T5) outlaw among the 150 vehicles on display from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. The 15 judged classes will be featured next to the waters of Greenwich Harbor. Children 12 and under will be admitted to the event free while younger enthusiasts and adults can purchase tickets here.

Sunday's Concours d'Elegance will continue in its traditional format featuring 150 vehicles among 18 judged classes. Guests will find cars like the 1950 Ferrari 195 Inter, 1965 Lamborghini 350GT, 1995 McLaren F1 and an incredible line up of pre-and post-war Alfa Romeo. Sunday's Concours d'Elegance runs 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and children 12 and under are again free to enter. Tickets for younger enthusiasts and adults can be found here.

Hagerty will also host the Waterfront Party Saturday at Club Greenwich in Roger Sherman Baldwin Park. The event runs from 7:00: pm to 9:30 pm with tickets available here.

For more details or to enter a vehicle, visit GreenwichConcours.com.

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fuel car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

