AUSTIN, Texas, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure ( ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in two upcoming industry events this month: the American Payroll Association’s (APA) Payroll Congress Convention and The Payroll Group (TPG) National Conference.

At both events, Asure will be showcasing its Payroll Tax Management solutions, which help organizations streamline payroll tax compliance. The solutions provide a comprehensive set of tools to manage all aspects of payroll tax compliance, from calculating taxes to filing and remitting tax payments.

"Payroll tax compliance can be a complex and time-consuming process for organizations," said Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure Software. "Our Payroll Tax Management solutions are designed to simplify this process and ensure organizations of all sizes remain compliant with ever-changing tax laws and regulations."

Asure's Payroll Tax Management solutions integrate with leading payroll systems and provide real-time updates on tax rates and rules, ensuring accurate and timely tax calculations. The solutions also automate tax filing and payment processes, reducing the risk of errors and penalties.

The 41st annual Payroll Congress Convention will take place from May 16-19, 2023, at the Gaylord Rockies Convention Center in Denver, CO. The TPG National Conference will be held from May 8-10, 2023, at the JW Marriott Bonnet Creek in Orlando, FL.

Attendees at both events are invited to visit Asure Software at booth #923 at Payroll Congress and booth #9 at TPG to learn more about the company's Payroll Tax Management solutions and how they can help organizations streamline payroll tax compliance.

About Asure Software

Asure Software ( ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that help organizations of all sizes automate and simplify their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. Asure's Enterprise Payroll Tax Solutions help organizations streamline payroll tax compliance, ensuring they remain compliant with ever-changing tax laws and regulations. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.

Investor Contact: Randal Rudniski, VP Investor Relations & Financial Planning & Analysis (512) 859-3562 [email protected]

