FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Otis has been named to the DiversityInc list of Noteworthy Companies for the third straight year.

"At Otis, we believe that our organization should reflect the global communities where we live and work. We are committed to creating an environment where all voices feel safe, welcomed, and heard, and to providing equitable opportunities for colleagues to grow and contribute their best," said Alecia Smith, Otis director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Since 2001, U.S. employers have participated in the DiversityInc Top 50 survey to evaluate their efforts to model fairness in their talent strategy, workplace and supplier diversity practices and philanthropic engagement. For the 2023 survey, 157 U.S. employers, with 8.3 million employees, provided data across six key areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workforce Practices, Supplier Diversity, and Philanthropy.

Otis is committed to creating an inclusive culture that encourages and celebrates diversity:

  • In 2022, Otis increased female executive representation to 39.2%, a 3-point increase since 2021 and consistent with Otis' pledge to achieving gender parity among global executives by 2030.
  • Also in 2022, Otis signed the Disability:IN CEO letter, committing to advancing equity and inclusion for people with disabilities.

This newest recognition adds to a growing list of Otis accolades, including:

