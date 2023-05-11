Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after the market closes.

Dane C. Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey S. Mathiesen, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an expanded business update regarding Helius’ progress and plans surrounding the U.S. commercialization of PoNS® as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Register* (Audio Only):Click Here
Webcast: Click Here

The webcast will be archived under the Newsroom section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) device. For more information about the PoNS® or Helius Medical Technologies, visit https://heliusmedical.com/.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative non-surgical medical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

PoNS is also authorized for sale in Canada for three indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; (ii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (iii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke, to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short-term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait. For more information visit https://www.ponstherapy.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]

