Clover Health to Present at Bank of America 2023 Healthcare Conference on May 11, 2023

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. ( CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced that its CFO, Scott J. Leffler, will present at the Bank of America 2023 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/. An archived replay of the presentation will be available from the same website for 12 months following the live presentation.

About Clover Health:
Clover Health ( CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. Our Non-Insurance line of business similarly aims to reduce cost-of-care while enhancing the quality of care for patients enrolled in Original Medicare.

