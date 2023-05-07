Spruce+Biosciences%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that a submitted abstract was accepted for poster presentation at the Pediatric+Endocrine+Society+%28PES%29+2023+Annual+Meeting taking place May 5-8, 2023, in San Diego, Calif. Mitchell Geffner, M.D., will present findings on a retrospective analysis of completion rates for adult and pediatric congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) studies.

Details are as follows:

Title: Clinical Trials in CAH: So Many Starting, but Not So Many Finishing

Abstract Number: 6407

Poster Session: 3

Session Date & Time: Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 12:30 pm – 2 pm PT

Presenter: Mitchell E. Geffner, M.D., Co-Director of the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Comprehensive Care Clinic and Professor of Pediatrics, Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California

Authors: P.J. Ramtin, R. Will Charlton M.D., M.A.S., Mitchell E. Geffner M.D.

