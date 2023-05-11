LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. ("Rumble") ( RUM), the popular video-sharing platform, announced today its plan to participate in Oppenheimer’s 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, which will be held virtually on Thursday, May 11, 2023.



Rumble’s management will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Rumble’s management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative. You may also email your request to [email protected].

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

[email protected]

