The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or “the Company”) announced today that Humberto “Bert” Alfonso has been elected to join the Board of Directors (“Board”), effective May 4, 2023. The Board has also appointed Alfonso to the Audit Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005754/en/

Bert Alfonso (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Board is pleased with the election of Bert Alfonso, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Information Services Group, Inc.,” said Miguel Patricio, Chief Executive Officer, and Chair of the Board of Directors of Kraft Heinz. “Bert expands the Board’s financial and public company accounting expertise. In addition, his experience in the CPG industry and in public company leadership roles will be an asset to the Board in its oversight of the Company’s long-term growth strategy.”

Prior to his position with Information Services Group, a global technology research and advisory firm, Alfonso served as Global CEO of Yowie Group Ltd., a brand licensing company specializing in children's consumer products, from 2016 to January 2018. He has also held several financial and leadership positions with The Hershey Company, Cadbury Schweppes, Pfizer and Warner-Lambert Company, a pharmaceutical company acquired by Pfizer.

Alfonso has served on the Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company, a specialty chemical company, since 2011 and previously served on the Board of Directors of Yowie Group from 2017 to 2018.

"I am honored to join the Kraft Heinz Board,” said Alfonso. “I look forward to bringing my expertise in leading financial oversight for companies spanning several industries and experience in public company management and consumer products to support the Company in its ongoing transformation.”

To learn more about Kraft Heinz, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005754/en/