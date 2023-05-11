CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Bank of America Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.acumenpharm.com and will be archived for 90 days.



Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with clinical operations based in Carmel, IN, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs in INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

