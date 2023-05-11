Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Tuesday, May 16, Oliver Jenkyn, Group President, Global Markets, will present at MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference. The discussion will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 50 minutes.

On Tuesday, May 23, Jack Forestell, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Wednesday, May 31, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chair, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. The discussion will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 50 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com.

