Shapeways, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) (“Shapeways”) a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Shapeways will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 5:00 P.M. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at shapeways.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Monday, May 29, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 11636421.

Shapeways is a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry combining high quality, flexible on-demand manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to rapidly transform digital designs into physical products, globally.

