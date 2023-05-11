Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) ( TSX:JWEL, Financial) announced today that it has completed the previously announced agreement to acquire operating assets from its distribution partner in China for a purchase price of approximately $26 million CAD.

This transaction is a significant step forward in the Company’s brand expansion in China, allowing it to directly connect with consumers while operating its sales, marketing and distribution activities.

“As we continue to focus on our growth strategy in China, this transaction reinforces our commitment to accelerate our business in the world’s second largest vitamin, mineral, and supplement market,” said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. “Having full value-chain ownership allows us to execute our go-to-market strategy directly with our customers and have a holistic approach to reaching the Chinese consumer, who is demanding the high-quality products we produce. We are thankful to our distribution partner for its support throughout this process and look forward to working together to ensure a smooth transition.”

To further support the Company’s growth plans in China, the previously announced partnership with DCP Capital is expected to close in the second quarter. The Company will leverage DCP’s deep experience and knowledge in this market to further strengthen and accelerate its growth opportunities under the new owned coordinated operating model.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com.

