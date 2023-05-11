IRVINE, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) ( ELDN) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 11, after the close of trading. Eledon’s management team will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Toll Free: 888-886-7786

International: 416-764-8658

Conference ID: 11107025

Webcast: https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eledon’s website for one year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

