Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Sylvia Young, a recognized leader in healthcare and long-term healthcare executive, as an independent director, effective May 12, 2023.

Ms. Young, a veteran of hospital administration since 1985, most recently served as President and CEO of the HCA Continental Division, a multi-state regional healthcare system that is part of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA). Prior to her appointment to the Denver-based Division headquarters, Ms. Young served as President of HCA’s Sunrise Health System, including Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Sunrise Children’s Hospital, MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital, as well as four ambulatory surgery centers in Las Vegas, NV. Ms. Young retired from HCA in March 2023.

“Sylvia’s comprehensive knowledge of the healthcare landscape and her commitment to women and children’s services will allow her to provide valuable counsel to both our board of directors and the entire Pediatrix organization,” said Dr. Jim Swift, Chief Executive Officer.

“Sylvia will be a great addition to our board. Her background, skills and deep knowledge of our company and what we do will be very beneficial to Pediatrix,” said Mark S. Ordan, Executive Chair, and Guy Sansone, Lead Independent Director, of the Pediatrix Board of Directors. “We are excited to welcome a true leader in our sector as we continue to focus on delivering long-term value for our stakeholders and taking great care of our patients.”

"I've had the pleasure, while in my former role at HCA, of seeing first-hand the exceptional care that Pediatrix provides and how they bring the company’s mission to life every day," said Sylvia Young. "I am humbled and honored to join the Pediatrix board."

In 2022, Ms. Young was named one of “2022 Top Women to Watch in Healthcare” by Modern Healthcare Magazine. She currently serves as an independent director on the board of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

