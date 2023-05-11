Omeros Corporation to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2023

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), today announced that the company will issue its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the market closes. Omeros management will host a conference call and webcast that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results as well as recent developments and highlights.

Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial (800) 715-9871 from the United States and Canada or (646) 307-1963 internationally and ask to be placed into the Omeros earnings call. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call and may be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States or Canada or (609) 800-9909 internationally. The replay access code is 8266699.

For online access to the live or subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to Omeros’ website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.omeros.com%2Fupcoming-events.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic disorders including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application pending before FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA). Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, COVID-19, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is advancing across multiple clinical programs for alternative pathway-related diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and complement 3 (C3) glomerulopathy. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504006068/en/

