NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.340 per share on the Company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on July 5, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 5, 2023.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.nike.com%2F. Individuals can also visit https%3A%2F%2Fabout.nike.com%2F and follow NIKE on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005948/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership