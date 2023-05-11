Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided a business update.

“Patients are seeking a Long COVID therapy, as we have seen represented at the recent BIO / Solve ME and FDA Patient Driven Drug Development Program forums. Axcella’s receipt of clearance from the FDA and a path to registration from the MHRA, UK’s health authority, for a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of AXA1125 in Long COVID fatigue is an important step to potentially addressing that need,” said Bill Hinshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axcella. “April also saw two presentations of abstracts from the Phase 2a clinical study of AXA1125 in Long COVID Fatigue at ECCMID and publication of the results in Lancet eClinical Medicine, a top tier medical journal.”

The Company has continued its efforts to progress the program and achieve a strategic alternative to maximize stakeholder value. With respect to the Company’s plans, no assurances can be made as to whether a strategic transaction will be recommended by the Board of Directors, and the Company does not intend to discuss developments with respect to the evaluation process unless a transaction is approved or disclosure otherwise becomes appropriate. If a strategic process is unsuccessful, the Company may be unable to continue operations at planned levels and be forced to further reduce or terminate operations.

Recent Accomplishments and Developments

The results of the Phase 2a clinical trial of AXA1125 in Long COVID Fatigue, including treatment effects on biomarkers of mitochondrial energetics and vascular endothelial function, were delivered in two oral presentations at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), April 14-18, 2023.

Lancet eClinical Medicine, a leading peer-reviewed medical journal, published findings from the Phase 2a clinical trial of AXA1125 in Long COVID Fatigue online on April 14, 2023. The article reported that treatment with AXA1125 was associated with significantly reduced day 28 Chalder Fatigue Questionnaire [CFQ-11] fatigue score when compared with placebo (least squares mean difference [LSMD] −4.30, 95% confidence interval (95% CI) −7.14, −1.47; P = 0.0039) even though changes in skeletal muscle phosphocreatine recovery time constant (τPCr; primary endpoint) and 6-min walk test (6MWT) did not significantly differ between treatment (n = 21) and placebo group (n = 20). It added that further multicenter studies are needed to validate these findings in a larger cohort of patients with fatigue-dominant Long COVID.

Financial Results

Cash Position: As of March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $12.5 million, compared to $17.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $1.4 million and $13.5 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease is the result of the Company’s decision to lay off 85% of its employees and terminate all research and development activity effective December 15, 2022.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $2.8 million and $4.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease is due to the reduction in force on December 15, 2022.

Other (expense) income: Other income was $0.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which consisted of interest income on our cash balances and a gain on the sale of property and equipment. Other expense was $0.7 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which consisted of interest expense on the loan and security agreement with SLR Investment Corp. We repaid the loan in full in December 2022.

Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $4.0 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share. This compares with a net loss of $19.0 million, or $0.46 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Axcella Therapeutics Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,540 $ 17,147 Other assets 225 1,780 Total assets $ 12,765 $ 18,927 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Accounts payable $ 8,150 $ 4,707 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,103 7,849 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,641 1,592 Total current liabilities 11,894 14,148 Operating lease liability 144 569 Other non-current liabilities — 46 Total liabilities 12,038 14,763 Stockholders' equity 727 4,164 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,765 $ 18,927

Axcella Therapeutics Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 1,433 $ 13,544 General and administrative 2,750 4,786 Total operating expenses 4,183 18,330 Loss from operations (4,183 ) (18,330 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense) and other income (expense), net 207 (709 ) Total other income (expense), net 207 (709 ) Net loss $ (3,976 ) $ (19,039 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.46 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 73,669,096 41,426,107

