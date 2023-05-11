KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) today announced that Jeff Jones, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Michaella Gallina, Vice President, Investor Relations, ESG, & Productivity, will host virtual investor meetings at the Wolfe Research Virtual May Consumer Conference on Thursday, May 11, 2023. To request a meeting, please contact your Wolfe Research salesperson.



