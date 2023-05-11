Silk Road Medical Announces Investor Education Webcast with Key Opinion Leaders

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. ( SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced that the company will host an investor education webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The event represents the first in a series of webcasts being organized by the company to educate investors on TCAR and the treatment of carotid artery disease.

The event will include a discussion between Silk Road Medical’s Executive Medical Director, Dr. Sumaira Macdonald, and key opinion leaders in the treatment of carotid artery disease. The event will conclude with an interactive question and answer session. A live and replay version of the webcast will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com.

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. ( SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, and Plymouth, Minnesota, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

