NORWALK, Conn., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced today that company leadership will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference. They will speak at 11:35 AM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Terex Investor Relations website at https://investors.terex.com.

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification to parts and service support.

Paretosh Misra

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: 203-604-3977

Email: [email protected]

