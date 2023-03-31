Trevi Therapeutics to Report Q1 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on May 11, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 4, 2023

Conference call and webcast to be held at 4:30 p.m. EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, today announced that senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to provide a corporate update and review the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Trevi_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

To participate in the live conference call by phone, please dial (888) 317 6003 (domestic) or (412) 317 6061 (international) and provide access code 0161285. A live audio webcast will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at www.TreviTherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website following the event.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Haduvio, an investigational therapy in an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and other chronic cough indications. Haduvio is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally and peripherally. The ĸ and µ receptors are known critical mediators of cough. Parenteral nalbuphine has been approved and marketed for over 20 years for the treatment of acute pain indications and is not scheduled by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Katie McManus
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
203-304-2499
[email protected]

Media Contact
Rosalia Scampoli
914-815-1465
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY91005&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trevi-therapeutics-to-report-q1-2023-financial-results-and-provide-a-corporate-update-on-may-11-2023-301816535.html

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY91005&Transmission_Id=202305041605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY91005&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.