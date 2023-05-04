PR Newswire

Contracts Expand Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Data Migration and Integration Efforts

RESTON, Va., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded multiple contract modifications and expansions by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to support digital modernization efforts, including cloud migration, for several of its programs. The contracts were awarded in the first quarter of 2023 and have a combined value of $19 million.

ICF will deliver its combined deep federal health domain expertise, leading-edge technology solutions and advanced analytics capabilities to continue to transform the agency's healthcare systems. The company will support the migration and integration of multiple data systems into the agency's new cloud-based measurement, evaluation and quality improvement systems.

The company will also deepen integration of the agency's health data sharing website data.cms.gov to enhance reporting and data visualization and improve user experience and workflows.

"Together, ICF's domain and technology experts will continue to bring innovation and human-centered design to support CMS in modernizing its systems to improve program performance and deliver actionable insights for more informed decision-making," said Mark Lee, ICF chief technology executive. "We look forward to working with CMS to make system improvements that will help the agency improve the quality of care for Medicare and Medicaid patients."

ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help federal clients design solutions and practical programs. ICF's over 2,000 technologists work hand-in-hand with thousands of industry experts and an expansive ecosystem of over 30 platform partners to rapidly deliver scalable technology solutions that accelerate mission readiness, improve mission outcomes and achieve a step change in productivity.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

