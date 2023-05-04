ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LAND FOR PHOENIX OIL RELOCATION AND EXPANSION

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 4, 2023

HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announces that its subsidiary, Phoenix Oil, Inc. acquired approximately 10.6 acres of land in the Gulf Inland Industrial Park, located in Dayton, TX, to build a new processing facility with rail spur and siding, product storage, and truck rack. Phoenix will build new infrastructure to service its existing customers and to create opportunities for growing the business. This location is closer to the refining and petrochemical centers and provides Phoenix with ideal logistics to better serve their customers. In addition, Phoenix will relocate its headquarters from Humble, Texas to this new location.

Adams_Resources_Logo.jpg

Greg Mills, President of GulfMark Asset Holdings, LLC, commented, "Phoenix has been focused on this project for some time now, and we are very excited about the opportunities that this new location offers, including the overall cost savings that owning our own rail spur will provide once it is completed."

"I am pleased to see the Phoenix team execute this piece of their strategic plan. Joining Adams has enabled them to expedite this transaction, which will allow us to add services and flexibility to our continually evolving industry. We look forward to developing this property over the next few years to create additional long-term value for our customers and our shareholders," said Kevin Roycraft, Adams' Chief Executive Officer and President.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk and recycling and repurposing of off-spec fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, L.L.C., GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Phoenix Oil, Inc., and Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," "may," "will," "objective," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "expect," "believe," "predict," "budget," "projection," "goal," "forecast," "target" or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and any other risk factors included in Adams' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. Unless legally required, Adams undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 881-3609

Investor Relations Contact

John Beisler or Steven Hooser
Three Part Advisors
(214) 872-2710

favicon.png?sn=DA91302&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adams-resources--energy-inc-announces-acquisition-of-land-for-phoenix-oil-relocation-and-expansion-301816578.html

SOURCE Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA91302&Transmission_Id=202305041606PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA91302&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.