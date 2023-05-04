PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company"), a company engaged in marketing, transportation, logistics and repurposing of crude oil, refined products and dry bulk materials, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial and operational results on May 9, 2023, after the market closes. In addition, the Company will also host its earnings call on May 10, 2023, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. CT).

The Company's financial results will be posted on its website at www.adamsresources.com. Please visit the Investor Relations portion of the website to listen to the call via webcast or access by dialing 1-877-270-2148 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-902-6510 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website or accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 (Toll-Required) outside the U.S. and entering code LMNOPQRS.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, interstate bulk transportation logistics of crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products and recycling and repurposing of off-specification fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC, GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. and Phoenix Oil, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

