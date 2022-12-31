Akumin to Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call on May 11, 2023

PR Newswire

PLANTATION, Fla., May 4, 2023

PLANTATION, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) ("Akumin" or the "Company") will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, May 11, 2023, to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. The financial results are expected to be available on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

To access the conference call, participants may join by using an appropriate dial-in number available through https://akum.in/Q1-2023-Results-Dial-In-Numbers or via webcast at https://akum.in/Q1-2023-Results-Webcast. A related presentation will be available from Akumin's website (www.akumin.com). Participants are asked to connect at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The webcast archive will be available for 90 days. A replay of the presentation will also be available until Thursday, May 18, 2023 by calling 416-764-8677 or toll-free 1-888-390-0541, using passcode number 639247.

About Akumin

Akumin is a national partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups, with comprehensive solutions addressing outsourced radiology and oncology service-line needs. Akumin provides (1) fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and/or operated imaging locations; and (2) outpatient radiology and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,100 hospitals and health systems across 48 states. By combining clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, Akumin facilitates more efficient and effective diagnosis and treatment for patients and their providers. Akumin's imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET and PET/CT), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures; our cancer care services include a full suite of radiation therapy and related offerings. For more information, visit www.akumin.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Akumin as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Akumin's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023 (the "2022 Annual Report"), which is available at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Akumin; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akumin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

