Miami, FL, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (“Maquia” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: “MAQC”, “MAQCU”, “MAQCW”) announced today that, in connection with the Company’s upcoming special meeting of the stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider and approve an extension of time for the Company to consummate an initial business combination from May 7, 2023 to February 7, 2024 (the “Extension”), Maquia Investments North America, LLC (the “Sponsor”) or its designees have agreed to contribute to the Company as a loan an aggregate of $ 0.025 for each share of Class A commons stock that is not redeemed, for each calendar month (commencing on May 7, 2023 and on the 7th day of each subsequent month) until February 7, 2024 (each, an “Extension Period”), or portion thereof, that is needed to complete an initial business combination (the “Contribution”). For example, if the Company takes until February 7, 2024, to complete its initial business combination, which would represent nine calendar months, the Sponsor or its designees would make aggregate Contributions resulting in a redemption amount of approximately $11.135 per unredeemed share, in comparison to the current redemption amount of $10.91 per share.

Each Contribution will be deposited in the trust account within five (5) business days from the beginning of each Extension Period (or portion thereof), and any Contribution is conditioned upon the implementation of the Extension. No Contribution will occur if the Extension is not approved or is not completed. The amount of each Contribution will not bear interest and will be repayable by the Company to the Sponsor or its designees upon consummation of its initial business combination. The Company will have the sole discretion whether to continue extending for additional calendar months until February 7, 2024. If the Company opts not to utilize any remaining portion of the Extension Period, then the Company will liquidate and dissolve promptly in accordance with its charter, and its Sponsor’s obligation to make additional contributions will terminate.

In connection with the above announcement of the Contribution to be made by the Sponsor or its designees if the Extension is approved, the Company is also postponing the Special Meeting from the originally scheduled 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 5, 2023, to later that same day to 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 5, 2023. At the Special Meeting, stockholders will be asked to vote on the proposal to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination from May 7, 2023 to February 7, 2024, or such earlier date as determined by the Company’s board of directors.

As a result of this change, the Special Meeting will now be held at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on May 5, 2023, via a live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/maquiacapital/2023. Also as a result of this change, the deadline for holders of the Company’s Class A common stock issued in the Company’s initial public offering to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Extension, is being extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Friday, May 5, 2023.

The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from stockholders during the period prior to the Special Meeting. Only the holders of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on April 12, 2023, the record date for the Special Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Ransdell, Chief Financial Officer, Jeronimo Peralta, Chief Operating Officer, Guillermo Cruz, and Chief Investment Officer, Maggie Vo.

