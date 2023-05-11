Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (“Primaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: PMZ.UN) announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of Primaris dated March 31, 2023 (the “Circular”) were elected as trustees of the Trust at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 4, 2023. Voting results for the individual trustees of the Trust are as follows:

Number of Units Voted For Percentage of Units Voted For Number of Units Withheld from Voting Percentage of Units Withheld from Voting Avtar Bains 69,849,022 99.75% 177,289 0.25% Anne Fitzgerald 69,551,915 99.32% 474,396 0.68% Louis Forbes 69,826,676 99.71% 199,635 0.29% Timothy Pire 69,507,419 99.26% 518,892 0.74% Patrick Sullivan 69,778,875 99.65% 247,436 0.35% Deborah Weinswig 69,814,710 99.70% 211,601 0.30%

In addition, Primaris is pleased to announce that a non-binding advisory resolution on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation, as set out in the Circular, was approved by 94.22% of the votes and the resolution to re-appoint KPMG, LLP as the auditors of the Trust for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.84% of the votes.

About Primaris REIT

Primaris is Canada’s only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in dominant enclosed shopping centres in growing markets. The portfolio totals 10.9 million square feet and is valued at approximately $3.1 billion at Primaris’ share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504006100/en/