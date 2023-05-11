Primaris REIT Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (“Primaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: PMZ.UN) announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of Primaris dated March 31, 2023 (the “Circular”) were elected as trustees of the Trust at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 4, 2023. Voting results for the individual trustees of the Trust are as follows:

Number of Units Voted For

Percentage of Units Voted For

Number of Units Withheld from Voting

Percentage of Units Withheld from Voting

Avtar Bains

69,849,022

99.75%

177,289

0.25%

Anne Fitzgerald

69,551,915

99.32%

474,396

0.68%

Louis Forbes

69,826,676

99.71%

199,635

0.29%

Timothy Pire

69,507,419

99.26%

518,892

0.74%

Patrick Sullivan

69,778,875

99.65%

247,436

0.35%

Deborah Weinswig

69,814,710

99.70%

211,601

0.30%

In addition, Primaris is pleased to announce that a non-binding advisory resolution on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation, as set out in the Circular, was approved by 94.22% of the votes and the resolution to re-appoint KPMG, LLP as the auditors of the Trust for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.84% of the votes.

About Primaris REIT

Primaris is Canada’s only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in dominant enclosed shopping centres in growing markets. The portfolio totals 10.9 million square feet and is valued at approximately $3.1 billion at Primaris’ share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504006100/en/

