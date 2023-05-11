Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (: SPR) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Spirit securities (: SPR) between April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Boeing announced on April 13, 2023 that it would stop deliveries of 737 MAX aircraft due to a supplier quality problem, later identified as Spirit. The problem involves the incorrect installation of two fittings by Spirit that join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail. Spirit's stock price fell by 20.7% on April 14, 2023, in response to the news. A class action complaint alleges that Spirit made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about its business, operations, and prospects, including lacking effective production quality controls and negatively impacting financial results.

