CICERO, Ill., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind, Inc. ( BWEN, “Broadwind” or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today released an investor presentation in connection with the upcoming 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled to be held on May 23, 2023 (the “2023 Annual Meeting”).

The presentation outlines the Company’s business strategy and why the Company’s Board of Directors encourages all stockholders to vote “FOR” each ofthe Company’s seven highly qualified director candidates using the WHITE proxy card at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

The presentation and other important information relating to the 2023 Annual Meeting can be found through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”) website at www.sec.gov.

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind ( BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com.

