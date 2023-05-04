Unisys Wins Two HDI Awards for Exceptional Service and Support Teams

39 minutes ago
BLUE BELL, Pa., May 4, 2023

The 2023 HDI Awards honor the 'best of the best' during SupportWorld Live

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been awarded the HDI Awards for "Best Service and Support Culture" and "Best Service and Support Organization." These awards acknowledge the outstanding service management and support the company's Digital Workplace Solutions team delivers to clients.

"Companies need reliable and seamless support services attached to the technology they deploy. How we manage the end-user experience and deliver support services is what sets Unisys apart in the market," said Patrycja Sobera, global vice president of Digital Workplace Solutions Delivery at Unisys. "We make it a priority to challenge the status quo so that we can provide clients with support and solutions that ultimately optimize business operations. We are grateful to be recognized by HDI for our commitment to exceptional service and support."

The HDI Awards recognize individuals, teams and organizations that have attained and upheld the highest standards of excellence in technical support and service management. The winners are carefully selected, with industry experts evaluating each application. The judges are entrusted with recognizing the industry's finest team, manager, analyst, desktop support technician, local HDI chapter officer, and other categories. The winners were announced during the 2023 SupportWorld Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions empower your workforce with tools and solutions by enabling secure and flexible work from anywhere, anytime. With Solutions like Unisys Next-Generation Service Desk, you can provide your digital workforce with personalized technology services that allow your employees to work more efficiently and effectively while reducing interruptions and streamlining processes.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

RELEASE NO.: 0504/9906
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
