Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

40 minutes ago
TORONTO, May 4, 2023

New Independent Board Member Elected

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

The results include the election of one new independent Board member, Christi Strauss, former President of General Mills Canada and subsequently President & Chief Executive Officer of Cereal Partners Worldwide, a General Mills joint venture with Nestlé. With extensive experience in the consumer goods space, Ms. Strauss brings a customer focus, global distribution knowledge and marketing expertise to her role on the Board.

The results of the vote for the election are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Michael Blank

712,617,218

99.85 %

1,047,166

0.15 %

Jeffrey I. Cohen

711,189,704

99.65 %

2,474,680

0.35 %

W. Edmund Clark, C.M.

706,950,860

99.06 %

6,713,524

0.94 %

Reginald Fils-Aimé

712,600,112

99.85 %

1,064,272

0.15 %

Kevin Glass

711,234,000

99.66 %

2,430,384

0.34 %

Ronnen Harary

708,590,876

99.29 %

5,073,508

0.71 %

Dina R. Howell

712,762,127

99.87 %

902,257

0.13 %

Christina Miller

713,168,603

99.93 %

495,781

0.07 %

Anton Rabie

710,180,425

99.51 %

3,483,959

0.49 %

Max Rangel

712,715,161

99.87 %

949,223

0.13 %

Christi Strauss

713,200,405

99.93 %

463,979

0.07 %

Ben Varadi

710,180,307

99.51 %

3,484,077

0.49 %

Charles Winograd

698,378,179

97.86 %

15,286,205

2.14 %


The Company thanks Brian Whipple, who did not stand for re-election, for his service and contribution.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (

TSX:TOY, Financial) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spin-master-corp-announces-election-of-directors-301816667.html

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

