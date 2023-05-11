monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has been recognised as one of Australia’s Best Workplaces™ in Technology for 2023 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

monday.com is ranked among the top 10 companies in its category for this year’s Best Workplaces™ in the Technology list. The company recently opened its new APAC headquarters in Sydney as it further expands into Australia and the APAC region. monday.com has scaled significantly since first launching in Australia in 2020 with a growing local team which had a 76% increase in headcount within the last year and over 13,000 AU customers, including Canva, Tourism Australia, Officeworks and Kmart.

“We’re delighted to be recognised as one of the top technology workplaces in Australia. The key to our success is our incredible people and the culture of rapid execution we’ve built together. Our people are the driving force behind the unique experience we offer our customers and partners and we’re committed to ensuring that they feel valued and impactful in their roles,” said Dean Swan, Regional Vice President Asia Pacific and Japan at monday.com. “We place a strong emphasis on providing a workplace that enhances our people’s daily experiences, offering the opportunity to do exceptional work that can propel their career forward and also ensuring that they enjoy themselves while doing so.”

“We congratulate all companies who have ranked on this inaugural Best Workplaces™ in Technology List for 2023. They are indeed not just great, but the best, as validated by the voices of their employees. Australia’s technology sector is continuing to undergo exciting expansion and innovation. From established organisations to fresh young businesses ready to roll out big tech developments, our data from our tens of thousands of employee surveys shows the tech organisations who are thriving, are those who are putting their people and workplace culture first,” said Roland Wee, Managing Director of Great Place To Work Australia & New Zealand.

“We believe that great things happen when we empower our team and prioritise them as people first, and we’re proud of to have them be at the core of our success,” said Naomi Shomron, HR Manager APJ at monday.com. “We have focused on building a culture at monday.com that makes a positive contribution to our people’s experience that supports them to do their best work, and we’re thrilled to be acknowledged for this.”

monday.com continues to invest in its growth in the APAC region and is currently hiring in Australia with open roles across Consulting and Marketing teams. To learn more about monday.com’s growth, please visit the company’s Investor+relations+page.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code no code platform that democratises the power of software so organisations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customisable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of ground-breaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com.au to learn more.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification™ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified™.

