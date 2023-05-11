Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MONTRÉAL, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and ) today announced that the ten nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 6, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2023 in Montréal. Gildan also notes that a majority of shareholders voted for the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”), the reappointment of its auditors, the ratification and renewal of the Shareholder Rights Plan, and the approval of the two amendments to the Long Term Incentive Plan (each a separate voting item). The majority of shareholders voted against the shareholder proposal.

The voting results are detailed below:

FORWITHHELD/AGAINST
Number%Number%
Resolution 1
Appointment of Auditors142,621,23290.81%14,429,6639.19%
Resolution 2
Election of Directors
Donald C. Berg150,038,68496.93%4,755,7533.07%
Maryse Bertrand152,992,03798.84%1,802,3981.16%
Dhaval Buch153,107,88698.91%1,686,5491.09%
Marc Caira153,101,74798.91%1,692,6881.09%
Glenn J. Chamandy154,162,41499.59%632,0230.41%
Shirley E. Cunningham150,410,55997.17%4,383,8772.83%
Charles M. Herington150,818,76097.43%3,975,6752.57%
Luc Jobin151,481,08097.86%3,313,3582.14%
Craig A. Leavitt151,520,46497.88%3,273,9732.12%
Anne Martin-Vachon151,098,41397.61%3,696,0222.39%
Resolution 3
Shareholder Rights Plan146,143,41994.41%8,651,0195.59%
Resolution 4
Long Term Incentive Plan (1st Amendment)150,373,34097.14%4,421,0972.86%
Resolution 5
Long Term Incentive Plan (2nd Amendment)149,440,92296.54%5,353,5133.46%
Resolution 6
Executive Compensation146,177,93194.43%8,616,5025.57%
Resolution 7
Shareholder Proposal17,215,11711.12%137,579,31988.88%


About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:
Elisabeth Hamaoui
Director, Investors Relations
514-475-4125
[email protected]
Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing
514-343-8814
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODgzMjY3MSM1NTc2OTIzIzIwMDU5MzI=
Gildan-Activewear-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.