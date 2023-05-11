MONTRÉAL, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and ) today announced that the ten nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 6, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2023 in Montréal. Gildan also notes that a majority of shareholders voted for the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”), the reappointment of its auditors, the ratification and renewal of the Shareholder Rights Plan, and the approval of the two amendments to the Long Term Incentive Plan (each a separate voting item). The majority of shareholders voted against the shareholder proposal.



The voting results are detailed below:

FOR WITHHELD/AGAINST Number % Number % Resolution 1 Appointment of Auditors 142,621,232 90.81% 14,429,663 9.19% Resolution 2 Election of Directors Donald C. Berg 150,038,684 96.93% 4,755,753 3.07% Maryse Bertrand 152,992,037 98.84% 1,802,398 1.16% Dhaval Buch 153,107,886 98.91% 1,686,549 1.09% Marc Caira 153,101,747 98.91% 1,692,688 1.09% Glenn J. Chamandy 154,162,414 99.59% 632,023 0.41% Shirley E. Cunningham 150,410,559 97.17% 4,383,877 2.83% Charles M. Herington 150,818,760 97.43% 3,975,675 2.57% Luc Jobin 151,481,080 97.86% 3,313,358 2.14% Craig A. Leavitt 151,520,464 97.88% 3,273,973 2.12% Anne Martin-Vachon 151,098,413 97.61% 3,696,022 2.39% Resolution 3 Shareholder Rights Plan 146,143,419 94.41% 8,651,019 5.59% Resolution 4 Long Term Incentive Plan (1st Amendment) 150,373,340 97.14% 4,421,097 2.86% Resolution 5 Long Term Incentive Plan (2nd Amendment) 149,440,922 96.54% 5,353,513 3.46% Resolution 6 Executive Compensation 146,177,931 94.43% 8,616,502 5.57% Resolution 7 Shareholder Proposal 17,215,117 11.12% 137,579,319 88.88%





About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

