PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its April 2023 preliminary traffic results.

In April 2023, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 16.7% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 18.3%; the result was a load factor increase of 1.1 pp YoY to 85.8%. Volaris transported 2.9 million passengers during the month, an 11.8% increase compared to April 2022. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 9.0% and 45.9%, respectively.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "We achieved a healthy load factor in April, with a particularly strong performance in our international markets. In the domestic market, we continue to see strong volumes."



Apr 2023 Apr 2022 Variance YTD Apr 2023 YTD Apr 2022 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 1,966 1,804 9.0 % 7,512 6,699 12.1 % International 886 607 45.9 % 3,406 2,440 39.6 % Total 2,851 2,411 18.3 % 10,918 9,140 19.5 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,255 2,038 10.7 % 8,792 7,720 13.9 % International 1,070 811 31.9 % 4,021 3,190 26.1 % Total 3,325 2,849 16.7 % 12,813 10,909 17.4 % Load Factor (%, scheduled,RPMs/ASMs)











Domestic 87.2 % 88.5 % (1.4) pp 85.4 % 86.8 % (1.3) pp International 82.8 % 74.9 % 7.9 pp 84.7 % 76.5 % 8.2 pp Total 85.8 % 84.6 % 1.1 pp 85.2 % 83.8 % 1.4 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)











Domestic 2,268 2,137 6.1 % 8,708 7,813 11.5 % International 611 438 39.6 % 2,358 1,751 34.7 % Total 2,879 2,575 11.8 % 11,066 9,564 15.7 %

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 206 and its fleet from 4 to 120 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Ricardo Martínez / [email protected]

Media Contact

Gabriela Fernández / [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volaris-reports-april-2023-traffic-results--18-yoy-demand-growth-with-an-86-load-factor-301816695.html

SOURCE Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.