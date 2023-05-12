RF Industries to Unveil New Logo and Brand Identity at Connectivity Expo

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • Reflects future vision as the Premier Interconnect, Wireless Supplier..
  • Will launch new look at the Connectivity Expo (Connect(X)) event May 8-10 in New Orleans; welcomes visitors to combined booths 332/433 to explore technology-focused, innovative DAC, Small Cell and connectivity solutions.

    • SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced plans to roll out a new brand identity across its parent company and subsidiaries. The new brand identity will embrace RF Industries' history and affirm its significant evolution of product offerings and solutions.

    "RF Industries is a vastly different company than when it was founded in 1979. Since I joined the company over five years ago, our team has worked diligently to grow our traditional product lines and to strategically acquire companies that would propel us into technologically advanced connectivity solutions. Today, on the cusp of our 45th anniversary, RF Industries has greatly expanded our value proposition to our customers, which include all Tier 1 wireless carriers. Our team agreed that a new brand identity reflecting our transformation, while still honoring our long and well-established market reputation as RFI, was both timely and appropriate," said Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries.

    The rebranding will begin with the parent company and subsequently roll out across many of its product lines and subsidiaries. The rebranding initiative will include a new logo, corporate image and redesign of the website. The company anticipates that the corporate re-branding will be completed by the end of the calendar year.

    Dawson added, "While our name is not changing, we are refreshing our logo to an updated, modern color palette. We will also launch a new brand architecture and strategy that associates our corporate positioning with our house of brands, and creates touch points that connect customers to our brands, such as our website and collateral materials. This rebranding reflects our strategic initiative to enter new markets and service new customers, while never forgetting our roots. After a record year in 2022, all of us at RF Industries are excited for our next phase of growth and success. I appreciate the support of our employees, customers, and shareholders."

    To read more about the recent history and transformation of RF Industries, please visit https://rfindustries.com/investor-overview/ to read the recent CEO Letter to Shareholders.

    For more information on Connect(X) please visit www.connectivityexpo.com

    About RF Industries

    RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut, North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Parsippany, New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

    RF Industries Contact:

    Peter Yin
    SVP and CFO
    (858) 549-6340
    [email protected]

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Financial Profiles, Inc.
    Jack Drapacz
    (310) 622-8230

    John Brownell
    (310) 622-8249
    [email protected]

    SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/753024/RF-Industries-to-Unveil-New-Logo-and-Brand-Identity-at-Connectivity-Expo

    img.ashx?id=753024

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.