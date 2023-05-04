Hyundai Motor Wins Six iF Design Awards for Innovative Digital Communication Content and CES Exhibition

SEOUL, South Korea, May 4, 2023

  • iF Design Award honored Hyundai Motor's prominent marketing communication efforts for IONIQ 6 video, digital billboard display, website design and online user experience
  • The prestigious international competition also recognized Hyundai IONIQ 5 robotaxi global campaign and booth design for Hyundai Motor's CES 2022 exhibition

SEOUL, South Korea, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year when Hyundai Motor Company picked up 19[i] iF Design Awards for innovative cars and concepts, its six items of the company's marketing projects hoisted for its creative work in digital and physical spaces, demonstrating the breadth and depth of the company's forward-thinking work.

Hyundai Motor earned several of the prestigious iF Design Awards in the Communication and User Experience (UX) categories for its work promoting the company's acclaimed IONIQ 6 all-electric vehicle, which itself earned a 'Gold' award in the Product category.

"These awards are proud badges of honor for Hyundai that represents not only our product excellence but also our unique brand values and efforts dedicated to providing a leading-edge mobility experience to our customers," said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. "Hyundai will further strengthen its marketing activities to provide experiences aligning with our brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity' to sincerely communicate with our customers."

iF Design Award's international jury recognized the world premiere video of IONIQ 6 in the Communication category. The engaging narrative video is based on the concept of 'Awaken Your World,' telling a story about IONIQ 6's flexible interior and personalized customer experience as a space optimized for a variety of lifestyles.

The jury also lauded the IONIQ 6 design unveil video for digital billboards for its impactful and immersive expression of the EV's 'Electrified Streamliner' design concept in the Communication category. And the online IONIQ 6 Digital Studio in both the Communication and UX categories.

Hyundai's IONIQ 5 robotaxi global campaign video also won in the Communication category. The video captures the humanization philosophy behind Hyundai's autonomous driving technology development.

In the Interior Architecture category, the iF Design Award jury acclaimed Hyundai's 2022 CES exhibition booth where the company's award-winning robotics-based mobility devices were first displayed.

This is the ninth year in a row that iF Design Award has celebrated Hyundai Motor Company in various disciplines.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

[i] Including one (1) award for Hyundai Motor Group

favicon.png?sn=CN90566&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-wins-six-if-design-awards-for-innovative-digital-communication-content-and-ces-exhibition-301815915.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

