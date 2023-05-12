Making Better Essential: Advancing Our Positive Impact

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Pentair
938581db-c03c-48f8-8aef-8149ffe9fd8f.jpg

Karla Robertson highlighted the positive impacts made in 2022 during Pentair's Global Town Hall in May 2023.

As published on the Pentair Blog

By Karla Robertson, Pentair Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Social Responsibility Officer

We are excited to have recently released our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting our advancements toward being a leading sustainability company.

At Pentair, our social responsibility efforts and corporate responsibility program are guided by Making Better Essential. The decisions we make, the products we create, the solutions we offer, and the partnerships we form, are opportunities to make the world better. Central to our Purpose, we take this responsibility seriously as we believe that making life better for people and our planet is essential.

This Report highlights the work we did to advance our positive impact, including our continued progress on our social responsibility strategic targets that we announced in 2021. Highlights of our 2022 progress include:

  • A 29% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions compared to our 2019 baseline
  • A decrease in our water withdrawal compared to our 2019 baseline, representing a 9.3% decrease over our 2021 water withdrawal
  • 100% of new products were assessed using our new Sustainability Scorecard
  • The release of an enhanced Supplier Code of Conduct
  • Sustained positive progress in the representation of women in our workforce and in leadership positions

2023 and Beyond

We are continuing our great momentum in 2023, having already received the Real Leaders Impact Award for sustainability leadership in January. We plan to further instill sustainability within our culture and operations to well-position us for further advanced leadership, and remain focused on providing solutions to sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water.

I am very proud of the work we've accomplished to make progress toward our strategic targets and advance Pentair's sustainability strategy. We could not have done any of this important work without our engaged and committed employees. I am grateful to them as well as to our customers, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their continued support. Together, we have an opportunity to make life's essential resources better - for people and the planet.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pentair on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Pentair
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pentair
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Pentair



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753058/Making-Better-Essential-Advancing-Our-Positive-Impact

img.ashx?id=753058

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.