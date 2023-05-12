Cushman & Wakefield Announces Passing of John C. Cushman, III

Cushman & Wakefield is deeply saddened to announce the passing of John C. Cushman, III, member of Cushman & Wakefield’s founding family who passed away on May 4, 2023. Over the course of his 60-year career, John’s iconic legacy in business, the commercial real estate industry and as a global citizen stands as a key pillar in Cushman & Wakefield’s history. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and all who join us in mourning this great loss.

On behalf of the John C. Cushman, III family: “The Cushman family is very sad to share that John C. Cushman, III passed away peacefully today at the age of 82. His wife Jeanine of nearly 60 years and his four sons, their wives, and all 10 grandchildren have all been by his side along with John’s two brothers. He was so extremely proud of his family and leaves behind an incredible and iconic legacy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, including countless friends and colleagues. John’s successes in commercial real estate were extremely notable but his positive impact on so many careers are what mattered to him even more. John always valued the importance of giving back and was a staunch supporter of many philanthropic efforts. His contributions to so many organizations will contribute to his legacy.”

On behalf of Brett White, Executive Chairman, Cushman & Wakefield: “John was an extraordinary businessperson and global citizen who significantly impacted Cushman & Wakefield, the commercial real estate industry and broader community. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and all who join us in mourning this profound loss. John will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.”

The Cushman family respectfully asks that individuals who would like to make a gesture in John’s honor visit a national park site or make a donation to the National Park Foundation (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalparks.org%2F) on behalf of John C. Cushman, III.

