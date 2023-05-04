TransAlta Renewables Inc. Reports on Voting Results from the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

53 minutes ago
PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on May 4, 2023. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 197,765,987, representing 74.11 per cent of the Company's outstanding common shares.

The following resolutions were approved by shareholders:

Election of Directors

The eight director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Per cent

Withheld

Per cent

David W. Drinkwater

190,429,252

96.66 %

6,570,524

3.34 %

Brett M. Gellner

191,382,537

97.15 %

5,617,239

2.85 %

Allen R. Hagerman

193,030,786

97.99 %

3,968,990

2.01 %

Georganne M. Hodges

190,281,537

96.59 %

6,718,239

3.41 %

Kerry O'Reilly Wilks

192,264,082

97.60 %

4,735,694

2.40 %

Todd J. Stack

193,276,322

98.11 %

3,723,454

1.89 %

Michael J. Novelli

191,554,528

97.24 %

5,445,248

2.76 %

Susan M. Ward

195,327,196

99.15 %

1,672,580

0.85 %

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors for 2023 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Per cent

197,669,640

99.95 %

96,347

0.05 %

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.:

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 11 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,965 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

favicon.png?sn=CA91552&sd=2023-05-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transalta-renewables-inc-reports-on-voting-results-from-the-2023-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301816761.html

SOURCE TransAlta Renewables Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA91552&Transmission_Id=202305042112PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA91552&DateId=20230504
