CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Parkland Corporation, ("Parkland", "We", the "Company", or "Our") (TSX: PKI) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2023 (the "Meeting").

The Company is pleased to announce that all matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2023 (the "Information Circular"). The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:


Resolution 1
Election of directors of Parkland for the ensuing year.

Nominee

Votes For

%For

Votes Withheld

%Withheld

Michael Christiansen

122,511,569

99.09 %

1,121,985

0.91 %

Lisa Colnett

119,792,838

96.89 %

3,840,716

3.11 %

Robert Espey

120,781,127

97.69 %

2,852,427

2.31 %

Marc Halley

122,504,102

99.09 %

1,129,452

0.91 %

Timothy Hogarth

119,758,912

96.87 %

3,874,642

3.13 %

Richard Hookway

120,158,087

97.19 %

3,475,467

2.81 %

Angela John

119,507,296

96.66 %

4,126,258

3.34 %

Jim Pantelidis

112,018,173

90.60 %

11,615,381

9.40 %

Steven Richardson

118,488,676

95.84 %

5,144,878

4.16 %

Deborah Stein

116,640,505

94.34 %

6,993,049

5.66 %


Resolution 2
The reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Parkland for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Votes For

122,593,709

98.65 %

Votes Withheld

1,675,789

1.35 %


Resolution 3
The approval of Parkland's restated shareholder rights plan, as set forth and described in the Information Circular.

Votes For

116,073,838

93.89 %

Votes Against

7,559,716

6.11 %


Resolution 4
The approval of amendments to Parkland's stock option plan, as set forth and described in the Information Circular.

Votes For

113,502,302

91.81 %

Votes Against

10,131,252

8.19 %


Resolution 5
The approval of unallocated options under Parkland's stock option plan, as set forth and described in the Information Circular.

Votes For

113,513,816

91.81 %

Votes Against

10,119,738

8.19 %


Resolution 6
The approval of amendments to Parkland's restricted share unit plan, as set forth and described in the Information Circular.

Votes For

116,048,865

93.87 %

Votes Against

7,584,689

6.13 %


Resolution 7
The approval of unallocated restricted share units under Parkland's restricted share unit plan, as set forth and described in the Information Circular.

Votes For

116,039,139

93.86 %

Votes Against

7,594,415

6.14 %


Resolution 8
The approval, on a non-binding and advisory basis, of Parkland's approach to executive compensation as set forth and described in the Information Circular.

Votes For

113,557,470

91.85 %

Votes Against

10,076,084

8.15 %


Voting results for all matters have been posted on SEDAR.


About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in twenty-five countries. Our purpose is to Power Journeys and Energize Communities, and every day, we provide over one million customers with the essential fuels, convenience items and quality foods on which they depend.

With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultrafast Electric Vehicle charging.

Our proven business model is centered around organic growth, our supply advantage, driven by scale and our integrated refinery and supply infrastructure, acquiring prudently, and integrating successfully. Our strategy is focused on developing our existing business in resilient markets, growing our food, convenience, and renewable energy businesses, and helping customers to decarbonize. Our business is underpinned by our people, and our values; safety, integrity, community, and respect, which are deeply embedded across our organization.

favicon.png?sn=CA91550&sd=2023-05-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkland-corporation-announces-the-results-of-the-2023-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301816788.html

SOURCE Parkland Corporation

