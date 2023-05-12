POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION WITH HOME DESIGN INFLUENCER DUO, CHRIS LOVES JULIA

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Pottery Barn Kids, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today its debut children’s home furnishings collaboration with husband-and-wife design duo, Chris and Julia Marcum of Chris Loves Julia. The new Chris Loves Julia collection for Pottery Barn Kids is the couple’s first and only partnership in the children’s home furnishings market and showcases their shared belief with Pottery Barn Kids that living spaces can be stylish yet comfortable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005226/en/

ChrisLovesJuliaImage2.jpg

Chris Loves Julia x Pottery Barn Kids (Photo: Pottery Barn Kids)

Since 2009, Chris and Julia have been documenting their love of design, bringing their social followers along on adventures through home renovations, DIY projects and day-to-day living. Their namesake blog and Instagram handle, Chris Loves Julia, is a digital space that celebrates embracing home at every stage. Since the start of Chris Loves Julia, the couple has welcomed three daughters, captured their experiences of multiple cross-country moves, and shared countless design tips with their highly engaged audience.

The Chris Loves Julia collection for Pottery Barn Kids draws upon the couple’s own experience as parents and the pieces they were drawn to when decorating their kids’ spaces. The result is a collaboration of furniture, textiles and décor that combines Chris and Julia’s love of dark tone woods and traditional silhouettes with the craftsmanship, quality, sustainability, and design expertise of Pottery Barn Kids.

“We admire the rapport and connection Chris and Julia have built with their engaged community, and we’re thrilled to partner on a collection of quality, vintage-inspired products true to their aesthetic,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids. “The collaboration was born out of our shared love for creating interiors that feel comfortable and welcoming.”

This collaboration was thoughtfully crafted with function at its core, featuring furniture designed to save space or convert as a child grows, ensuring the pieces can be used for years to come. The wall art display doubles as meaningful décor that can showcase a child’s art, favorite prints, or family heirlooms in a stylish frame. The reversible quilt and shams feature two designs that can be easily interchanged to update a bedroom’s look and feel.

“This collection was designed with rich woods, nostalgic silhouettes, fresh patterns, and lots of character — with our daughters in mind! We wanted to design pieces that could grow with our kids: heirloom-quality furniture that would look just as sweet in a baby’s room as it would in a kid’s or teen’s room,” said Julia Marcum of Chris Loves Julia.

To learn more about the collection, visit www.potterybarnkids.com%2Fchrislovesjulia. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnkids and @chrislovesjulia.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (

NYSE:WSM, Financial) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT CHRIS LOVES JULIA

Chris and Julia Marcum are the duo behind Chris Loves Julia — the home design platform that's all about loving where you live. Together, they work to uncover their home’s potential through quick DIYs, major renovations, splurge-and-save design, and day-to-day family living.

WSM-PR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230504005226r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005226/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.