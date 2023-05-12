ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces the Appointment of Rashaun Williams to the Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kennesaw, GA, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “ShoulderUp”) (: SUAC) announces today that its Board of Directors elected Rashaun Williams to the Board of Directors to fill the vacancy created by the unexpected passing of Vincent Stewart, director and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Williams’ initial term will expire on the date of the third annual meeting of the stockholders.

Rashaun Williams is a venture capitalist, family office investor and adjunct professor with over 150 investments under his belt and over 40 exits. Mr. Williams is currently a general partner in the MVP All-Star Fund, a late stage tech fund; a private equity investor out of his family office Value Investment Group and adjunct professor at Morehouse College. He co-founded venture capital fund Queensbridge Venture Partners where he was an early investor in companies like Robinhood, Coinbase, Casper, Ring, PillPack, Lyft & Dropbox. Over the last twenty years he has been primarily responsible for bringing capital to emerging, diverse and alternative markets while working at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs, Wachovia Securities & Deutsche Bank. In 2007 he founded Dixsville Partners, a private equity fund investing in infrastructure development and mineral companies in West Africa. Mr. Williams has successfully started, invested in and exited several companies. With a passion for financial literacy and entrepreneurship Mr. Williams founded the Kemet Institute in 2001, a non-profit focused on providing free financial literacy, entrepreneurship and life skills classes to under-served communities and schools. In 2015 he was appointed to the Board of Trustees for Fisk University. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. and summa cum laude graduate of Morehouse College.

About ShoulderUp:

ShoulderUp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

###

Contact: Phyllis W. Newhouse, Chief Executive Officer
Company: ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp.
Telephone: (970) 924-0446
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzMjc5NyM1NTc3MjgzIzUwMDExNTc2MQ==
ShoulderUp-Technology-Acquisit.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.