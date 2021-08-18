PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Target between August 18, 2021 and May 17, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 30, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Target Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Target's difficulty maintaining a balanced inventory of in-demand goods was far worse than the Company had represented; (ii) Target was severely impacted by changing consumer preferences; (iii) Target's inventory mix was significantly more sensitive to changing consumer preferences due to Target's practice of buying larger quantities ahead of season, and was therefore at significant risk of having to use markdowns to sell out-of-demand goods; and (iv) as a direct result of these changing preferences, Target's inventory increasingly became out-of-balance and overweight in bulky and unsellable goods throughout the Class Period forcing Target to markdown its out-of-demand goods, thereby negatively impacting revenue.

