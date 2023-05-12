Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences.

JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

The Westin Copley Place, Boston, Massachusetts

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Presentation Time: 2:35PM ET *

TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

The Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Material Conference

The InterContinental Boston, Boston, Massachusetts

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

The InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, New York

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

* This event will be streamed live via webcast and will be available for replay on the Advanced Energy website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.advancedenergy.com%2Fevents-presentation%2F.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005096/en/