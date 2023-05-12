CHICAGO, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share for the first quarter 2023. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2023.



