Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, May 18, 2023, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the Participant Registration link below:
English: https%3A%2F%2Fs1.c-conf.com%2Fdiamondpass%2F10030391-nl9h5r.html+%0A
Chinese: https%3A%2F%2Fs1.c-conf.com%2Fdiamondpass%2F10030392-8esjhx.html

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alibabagroup.com%2Fen%2Fir%2Fearnings. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week from the date of the conference (Dial-in number: +1 855 883 1031; English conference PIN 10030391; Chinese conference PIN 10030392).

Please visit Alibaba Group’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alibabagroup.com%2Fen%2Fir%2Fhome on May 18, 2023 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

