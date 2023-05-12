NEW YORK, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced SolarBank Corporation (CSE: SUNN; OTCQX: SLBCF), an independent renewable and clean energy project developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. SolarBank Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



SolarBank Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SLBCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are thrilled to be approved for trading on the OTCQX market, the highest tier of OTC Markets, which represents a significant milestone for our company,” said Dr. Richard Lu, President and CEO of SolarBank Corporation. “This achievement reflects our commitment to corporate governance and financial integrity, and we look forward to leveraging the benefits of this prestigious market to further grow and expand our business."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading solar markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has completed over 1,000 development projects with a combined capacity of over 60 megawatts. It currently has a potential development pipeline of over 700 megawatts. To learn more about SolarBank, please visit www.solarbankcorp.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]