NOVI, Mich., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan® RV Chassis, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group ( SHYF), introduced its new K3 525 chassis, designed exclusively for the 2024 Newmar Mountain Aire Class A diesel luxury motorcoach. Boosting horsepower to 525hp, the chassis delivers faster acceleration for best-in-class performance on hills and other challenging terrain. It's further enhanced by Premier Drive™, Spartan RV Chassis' proprietary suspension system, ensuring superior handling, stability, and ride comfort.





Spartan RV Chassis also introduced an industry-leading warranty for all eight Newmar models built on the Spartan RV chassis, including the Mountain Aire and the best-selling Dutch Star. The new 5-year, 100,000-mile fully transferable warranty, along with the industry's only 20-year, unlimited-mile warranty on frame rails and cross members, and three years of complimentary roadside assistance, reflects an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

"Unveiling the K3 525 chassis with our Premier Drive™ suspension system and an enhanced warranty highlights our dedication to driving innovation and offering unmatched support to our customers," said Daryl Adams, President and CEO of the Shyft Group. "With nearly 40 years of engineering solutions exclusive to the luxury Class A diesel motorcoach industry, we remain committed to delivering the best experience for our owners and OEM partners."

The K3 525 chassis, equipped with a Cummins diesel engine and the cutting-edge Premier Drive suspension system, features an Independent Front Suspension (IFS) with 20,000 LB capacity, custom-tuned shocks for bump absorption, and best-in-class wheel cut for outstanding maneuverability. The chassis is integrated with Spartan's Connected Coach® experience, a suite of advanced interactive technologies designed to keep the driver's focus forward, minimize distractions, and enhance comfort and confidence at the wheel. The Connected Coach suite includes a state-of-the-art Digital Dash, Tri-Pod Steering Wheel, and the industry’s best-in-class Advanced Protection System™, delivering an interactive, connected experience for motorcoach drivers.

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.





