Orion+Engineered+Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a global specialty chemicals company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to management to purchase up to approximately 6.9 million of its outstanding common stock. This new program allows for shares to be repurchased at any time through June 2027. Combined with the soon-to-be-completed previous share repurchase authorization to management, the company has the potential to purchase up to 15 percent of its outstanding shares.

“We are clearly focused on leveraging our cash flow to support investments in growth and productivity initiatives, maintain debt within our target range and offer the potential for additional compelling shareholder returns, including further share repurchases. We are confident that our cash generative business model provides the ability to accelerate the long-term earnings power of the company,” said Corning Painter, Orion’s chief executive officer.

The authorization allows for share repurchase from time to time through open market purchases or public tender offers, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions.

The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The authorization may be suspended or discontinued by the Board of Directors at any time. It does not obligate the company to acquire any specific amount of common stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is made to customers’ exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement, conduct electricity, increase durability, and add UV protection. Orion has innovation centers on three continents and 15 plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes in the industry. The company’s corporate lineage goes back more than 160 years to Germany, where it operates the world’s longest-running carbon black plant. Orion is a leading innovator, applying a deep understanding of customers’ needs to deliver sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit www.orioncarbons.com.

